Saskatoon Blades fall to Swift Current Broncos 5-4 in OT Saturday

The Saskatoon Blades (29-13-7-0) lost 5-4 in overtime to the last-place Swift Current Broncos (10-34-2-1) Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Blades forward Gary Haden started the scoring just 38 seconds into the game with his 21st goal of the season, giving them the early lead.

It was short-lived, as Broncos winger Tanner Nagel tied it at 1-1 just under three minutes later with his ninth of the year.

“We had chances, we heavily outshot them. You have to give credit to Riley Lamb, he played well and they stuck to their game plan,” said Mitch Love, Saskatoon Blades head coach.

“I just thought we beat ourselves, to be honest.”

The Blades were able to take back the lead with under a minute left to go in the first period when Dawson Davidson scored his ninth of the season on the powerplay.

Broncos’ Ethan O’Rourke scored shorthanded six minutes into the second, his eighth of the year, tying the game at two apiece.

The Blades would make it 4-2 by the end of the second period with goals from Eric Florchuk and Cycle McNabb.

The score remained 4-2 late into the third before Nagel scored his second goal of the game on the powerplay with just under five minutes to go.

“We took penalties that put us in a tough spot. We had some blunders by veteran players that can’t happen this time of year when you’re trying to get some stuff done,” Love said.

“We will learn from this, come back to work and have a strong work week.”

With the goalie pulled, Broncos’ Owen Blocker scored his third of the season to tie the game at four — sending the game into overtime.

Joona Kiviniemi completed the Broncos comeback, scoring his 12th goal of the year with just four seconds left in overtime.

Broncos goalie Riley Lamb stopped 48-of-52 shots he faced, while Dorrin Luding let in five on just 24 shots.

The Blades are off until Friday when they travel to Regina for a game against the Pats (13-33-1-2).