Manitoba finance minister announces release date for 2019 budget

Manitoba will release its 2019 budget on March 7.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the budget will likely not include tax increases for Manitobans. He alluded to a recent report that says the majority of Manitobans have only $200 of expendable income at the end of each month.

“We think Manitobans are taxed to the max,” said Fielding.

“We want to make sure that there’s more of a competitive tax environment here in the province versus other jurisdictions.”

Manitobans can still have a say in their budget before the March 7 date. Fielding urged provincial residents to go to manitobansmakingchoices.ca in order to share their opinions on the forthcoming budget.

The province has already heard from thousands of Manitobans, and Fielding said the government wants to take their priorities into account as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the City of Winnipeg has postponed its budget as it waits to see what the province has in store.