Wind warnings issued for central and southern Alberta Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for a large portion of central and southern Alberta Sunday stretching from Leduc, south to the U.S. Border.

The City of Edmonton is not included in the warning but Strathcona County is.

“A strong cold front is dropping quickly southward this morning and will move through southern Alberta by afternoon. Behind the front, strong northerly winds are gusting 90 to 100 km/h,” the agency said Sunday.

The warning stretches east to Lloydminster and the Alberta-Saskatchewan border and was issued at 8:49 a.m.

A wind warning was issued for the City of Calgary at 7:28 a.m.

Global Calgary weather specialist Gemma Lynne Stroobant said Calgary is forecast to experience a reverse temperature trend Sunday. The morning will be the warmest part of the day and the temperature will continue to drop throughout the afternoon.

The Calgary Zoo’s daily penguin walk has been cancelled because of the high winds.

Please note: Penguin Walk has been cancelled for today, January 27, 2019, due to windy conditions. We are hopeful to resume the walk tomorrow. Please check the zoo’s website and social media channels for any further updates. pic.twitter.com/Xic4rRPNrs — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) January 27, 2019

Motorists are being warned of increasingly treacherous conditions developing throughout the day as rain showers change to flurries, blowing snow, reducing visibility.

The freezing temperatures could also lead to icy conditions on area roads and sidewalks.

Environment Canada also warns the winds could lead to damage on buildings, like roof shingles.

Wind warnings are issued when there’s a significant risk of damage.

A full list of cities and towns included can be found here.