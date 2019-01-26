Gathering place for new Canadians opens in south Winnipeg

Ryerson School in south Winnipeg is the new home of a community hub aimed at giving immigrants a warm welcome.

“Many of the services for our new refugees are in downtown Winnipeg, but the kids are here. Giving the organizations that serve these communities a place to meet here at Ryerson School is an exciting part of what we can do for families,” says Ted Fransen, superintendent of the Pembina Trails school division.

The idea has been in the works for over a year.

The final product was designed by Immigration Partnership Winnipeg and the Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations.

“It’s essentially like a family resource centre for some of the newcomer families that live in the Pembina Trails area. We want to provide a safe, welcoming space for these families where they can find support and services but also build connections with each other,” says Noelle DePape of Immigration Partnership Winnipeg.

Nasar and Nahsih Hamad are brothers who moved to Canada from northern Iraq, They are excited to take advantage of the new facilities where Nasar’s five-year-old son goes to school.

“We are comfortable here not like Iraq. We are very comfortable,” said Nasar.

“The Canadian people help us go shopping, go to the doctor and take the bus. They show us.”

