Abbotsford driver handed $311 ticket for packing passenger in trunk

A driver is facing a hefty fine under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act after getting caught with human cargo in the trunk.

In a Jan. 25 tweet, Abbotsford Police say a traffic officer “located this little surprise in the trunk of a 2 dr coupe!,” referring to a photo of an unidentified person packed in the trunk.

Sgt. Judy Bird told Global News the trunk passenger was discovered during a traffic stop last weekend.

Police say there were six adults in their 20s in the vehicle – a driver and front-seat passenger, and four in the back seat including one person spread out over the laps of the three others.

Bird says the traffic officer suspected a seventh person was in the trunk and told the driver, “I know there’s someone in the trunk, let me get my camera out.”

An inspection of the trunk revealed there was someone riding in there.

The driver told police the passenger crunch was because “we don’t have any more room.”

Police are warning drivers not to transport people in the trunk because in the event of a crash it is “designed to collapse on impact to protect passengers.”

A vehicle can only carry as many people as there are seat belts – four in the case of the two-door coupe that was pulled over.

The driver was handed a $311 ticket for operating a vehicle with too many people inside.