January 26, 2019 11:10 am
Updated: January 26, 2019 11:15 am

Firefighters battling 5-alarm apartment building blaze in Verdun​

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Firefighters are working on taming a fire in Verdun. Saturday January 26, 2019.

Brayden Jagger-Haines / Global News
Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out in Verdun.

The fire started at around 7 a.m., according to Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, in the third floor of an apartment building located on 6th Avenue.

Twenty-four apartments are affected.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while they are working on extinguishing the flames.

More to come…

–With files from Brayden Jagger-Haines

