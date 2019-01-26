Firefighters battling 5-alarm apartment building blaze in Verdun
Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out in Verdun.
The fire started at around 7 a.m., according to Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, in the third floor of an apartment building located on 6th Avenue.
Twenty-four apartments are affected.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area while they are working on extinguishing the flames.
More to come…
–With files from Brayden Jagger-Haines
