Firefighters battling 5-alarm apartment building blaze in Verdun​

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out in Verdun.

The fire started at around 7 a.m., according to Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, in the third floor of an apartment building located on 6th Avenue.

Twenty-four apartments are affected.

Feu de bâtiment – Rue Wellington et 4e Avenue – Première alarme – Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/XYLs7RWdax — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) January 26, 2019

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while they are working on extinguishing the flames.

More to come…

–With files from Brayden Jagger-Haines