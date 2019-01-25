Crokicurl returns to Saskatoon’s Broadway

Crokicurl is back in Saskatoon.

The Broadway Business Improvement District (BID) has installed an outdoor ice rink equipped with curling rocks at 614 Broadway Ave.

The ice opened Jan. 24, in time for Winterruption, and will be in place until Feb. 24, weather permitting. It is free and open for all to use.

The winter activity combines two iconic Canadian pastimes: crokinole and curling.

It is played by two teams who slide curling rocks towards the centre of the ice. The object of the game is to accumulate the most points by positioning the rocks on the playing surface so they remain within the highest scoring circle at the end of each round.

To ensure availability of curling rocks at a certain time during the weekdays, people can make a booking by emailing hello@broadwayyxe.com.

Broadway BID is also hosting a tournament called the “#CrokicurlYXE Tournaspiel” on Feb 22 to 23. Rapid 15-minutes games will determine who will be crowned local champions.

This is the second straight year crokicurl has been brought to Broadway Avenue. Broadway BID brought back the sport to Saskatoon after hearing about the popularity of the game in Winnipeg in 2017.

