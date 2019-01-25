Three endangered B.C. caribou relocated to Revelstoke

The provincial government says biologists have removed three of six endangered caribou from B.C.’s southeast region and have relocated them to Revelstoke.

According to the government, there are only six remaining members of the South Selkirk and South Purcells herds. Biologists captured the lone cow from the South Selkirk herd plus a bull and a cow from the South Purcell herd.

The government said two bulls and a male yearling from the South Purcell herd could not be captured safely.

The government said the relocation to a holding facility near Revelstoke, to guard them from predators, took place last week, and that the three captured animals are in good condition.

“The hope is that these animals will be able to join the Columbia-North herd, which has an estimated population of 147 animals,” the government said. “They will be closely monitored to determine the right time to release them back into the wild.”

The government said the number of caribou in B.C. has declined over the past century, from approximately 40,000 to about 15,000 today. The province said it is investing $27 million over three years to develop a caribou recovery plan, including habitat restoration, feeding plus prey and predator management.

