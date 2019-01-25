Toronto launches street art map for locals and visitors

Toronto has launched a new online map to help locals and visitors alike find the street art that dots the city.

The map shows a sampling of murals created through the city’s StreetARToronto initiative, which aims to reduce graffiti vandalism.

The digital map was developed by a partnership between the initiative and Civic Hall Toronto.

It identifies the artist and arts organization responsible for the painting, and also describes the stories and themes behind each piece.

The city is also launching a new online funding application portal meant to make it faster and easier for local artists to apply for funding from the arts initiative.