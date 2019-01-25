Union representing GM workers in Oshawa to announce next steps in action plan to save assembly plant

Unifor national president Jerry Dias is expected to make an announcement Friday morning on the next action in the union’s push to save the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa.

Earlier this week, the union ruled out a potential boycott of GM pointing to the work done by Unifor workers in Ingersol and St. Catharines, Ontario.

GM announced in late November that it would wind down its Oshawa operations by the end of 2019 at a loss of about 2,600 unionized workers and 340 other staff.

Workers held a rally outside GM Canada headquarters in Oshawa on Wednesday to protest the impending assembly plant closure.

