Canada
January 25, 2019 6:38 am

Union representing GM workers in Oshawa to announce next steps in action plan to save assembly plant

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Braving inclement weather, General Motors employees staged a protest outside the company's Oshawa, Ontario headquarters to protest their plan to shut down their production facility in the city and ship production to Mexico.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias is expected to make an announcement Friday morning on the next action in the union’s push to save the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa.

Earlier this week, the union ruled out a potential boycott of GM pointing to the work done by Unifor workers in Ingersol and St. Catharines, Ontario.

READ MORE: Autoworkers rally at Oshawa GM headquarters to protest assembly plant closure

GM announced in late November that it would wind down its Oshawa operations by the end of 2019 at a loss of about 2,600 unionized workers and 340 other staff.

Workers held a rally outside GM Canada headquarters in Oshawa on Wednesday to protest the impending assembly plant closure.

VIDEO: Whitby auto workers walk off the job, protest Oshawa GM plant closure

–With a file from The Canadian Press

