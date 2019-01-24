Pedestrian killed on Highway 115 south of Peterborough: OPP
Peterborough County OPP say a pedestrian has died following a collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Thursday night.
Around 8:20 p.m., emergency responders were called to the highway’s southbound lanes near County Road 10 in Cavan Monaghan Township for reports of a pedestrian struck.
Police say a car travelling southbound collided with a pedestrian who was walking along the roadway.
“The pedestrian has died as a result of the collision. No other injuries were reported in the collision,” OPP stated.
A coroner attended the scene.
The southbound lanes of Highway 115 are currently closed at County Road 10 while OPP investigate.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation and the identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin are notified, OPP stated.
