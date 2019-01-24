Court fees rise in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice announced changes to fees for services provided by the Court of Appeal, Court of Queen’s Bench, and the sheriffs’ office.

Ministry officials said Thursday some existing fees have been increased to reflect the costs, as well as to provide consistency between the courts in the province.

The changes follow a review into the fees provided to interpreters, transcript services and expert witnesses, among other services.

“The review determined that the current fees have not kept up with the actual costs of providing these services,” Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a press release.

“In the case of Court of Queen’s Bench, several of the current fees haven’t changed since the regulations came into effect in 1999.”

An example of the changes included a $200 fee for commencing an action in Court of Queen’s Bench where mediation is not required, which was previously $100.

The fee for commencing an action where mediation is required, increased from $200 to $300.

The ministry said eligible low-income individuals are still able to obtain fee-waiver certificates at all three levels of court in Saskatchewan.