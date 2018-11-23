First Nation woman appointed judge at Estevan, Sask. provincial court

Michelle R. Brass, from Peepeekisis First Nation, has been appointed a judge to the provincial court in Estevan, Sask.

After receiving her law degree in 1997, she began as a lawyer with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice. Brass went on to work with Justice Canada, the Indian Specific Claims Commission, and most recently with her own practice, Brass Law Office.

READ MORE: Métis women appointed provincial court judges in Saskatchewan

Provincial government officials said she has significant insight and understanding of the cultural and legal jurisdictional differences between First Nations, provinces, Canada and other countries.

“From sharing her knowledge in the classroom to providing advice to the ministry, she has made valuable contributions to the legal community in Saskatchewan and Canada for more than 20 years,” Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a press release.

“Her knowledge, experience and skill will certainly enhance the judicial system in our province.”

READ MORE: Sask. landowners calling for modernization of 50-year-old oil drilling law

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) congratulated Brass on her appointment on Friday.

“We are overjoyed to have a treaty First Nations woman occupy the provincial court bench,” FSIN vice-chief Heather Bear said in a press release.

“Brass is highly regarded for her expertise and she will bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the provincial court … This is a proud day for not only Saskatchewan and our communities, but this is also a momentous occasion for First Nations women and girls.”

She replaces judge Lane Wiegers who is moving to Regina provincial court.