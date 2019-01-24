Snow squalls on the way for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood areas: Environment Canada

A snow squall watch is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood and Midland areas.

Environment Canada issued the watch Thursday afternoon, saying snow squalls are expected to develop on Friday and may become very slow moving or stationary by Friday night.

The weather agency says due to the slow movement of the squalls, snowfall accumulations between 15 and 25 centimetres are possible by early Saturday.

Officials say the squalls should weaken and eventually dissipate on Saturday, as southwest winds bring slightly warmer temperatures.

Environment Canada is warning residents that snow squalls can cause weather conditions to vary considerably. Officials say clear skies can change to heavy snow in just a few kilometres.