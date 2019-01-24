RCMP suspect piece of crane boom damaged Wabamun overpass; Highway 16 closed

RCMP west of Edmonton were forced to shut down a portion of Highway 16 after what’s believed to be a hit-and-run collision involving a crane boom and the Wabamun overpass.
On Wednesday at about 10 p.m., Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP were called about a traffic hazard in the highway’s eastbound lane at the overpass.
When officers arrived on scene, they found “what appeared to be a piece of a crane boom lying in the eastbound lane.”
RCMP believe an oversized load or a load with a crane boom extended struck the bottom of the Wabamun overpass. The suspect vehicle did not stay at the scene.
The bridge’s steel girders were damaged, RCMP said. A crew was on scene as of noon Thursday assessing the damage and waiting for a structural integrity review.
Workers were using chicken wire to contain parts of the bridge that were damaged.
The eastbound driving lane of Highway 16 is closed while crews work.
— More to come…
