January 24, 2019 2:50 pm
Updated: January 24, 2019 2:54 pm

RCMP suspect piece of crane boom damaged Wabamun overpass; Highway 16 closed

RCMP west of Edmonton were forced to shut down a portion of Highway 16 after what’s believed to be a hit-and-run collision involving a crane boom and the Wabamun overpass.

On Wednesday at about 10 p.m., Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP were called about a traffic hazard in the highway’s eastbound lane at the overpass.

When officers arrived on scene, they found “what appeared to be a piece of a crane boom lying in the eastbound lane.”

RCMP believe an oversized load or a load with a crane boom extended struck the bottom of the Wabamun overpass. The suspect vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The bridge’s steel girders were damaged, RCMP said. A crew was on scene as of noon Thursday assessing the damage and waiting for a structural integrity review.

Workers were using chicken wire to contain parts of the bridge that were damaged.

The eastbound driving lane of Highway 16 is closed while crews work.

— More to come… 

