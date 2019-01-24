Sudbury woman charged with impaired driving after 2-vehicle collision in Innisfil

A woman from Sudbury has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday, two vehicles collided on the 20th Sideroad, north of Innisfil Beach Road.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, both vehicles were in the ditch and one of the drivers was being treated for minor injuries.

Officers say when they went to speak with the driver, an odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment were allegedly detected.

READ MORE: Bracebridge man missing for 2 months located safely: OPP

Police say the woman was placed under arrest and transported to hospital as a precaution.

According to police, breath tests conducted resulted in readings of nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol and the driver was transported to the North Division.

Officers say the 25-year-old woman from Sudbury has been charged with impaired driving and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in her blood.

Police say her licence has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

According to police, the other driver was not injured in the collision.