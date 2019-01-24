Mayor Ed Holder to deliver first ever State of the City address in London

Mayor Ed Holder is set to deliver his first ever State of the City address before a sold out crowd of 1,400 business leaders at the London Convention Centre.

The event, in its 42nd year, is often used to tout goals for job creation, economic growth, and to shed light on council’s strategic direction.

“It’s a bit of a harbinger of the new year,” said Gerry Macartney, CEO of the host, the London Chamber of Commerce.

“A lot of folks.. look for things in the speech that might help them with their budgeting, future planning, and also just where our city is going.”

Macartney, noting a lack of “actionable” goals in years past, is hoping Holder will offer more direct challenges for London’s business community.

“I think you’re going to see a lot less of the audio/visual treats that we’ve become accustomed to, and more focus on some strategic and actionable things that can be done.”

While London’s 5-per cent unemployment rate is worth celebration, Macartney says some “disturbing and alarming” figures — such as the 75,000 to 78,000 people Londoners who aren’t working — shouldn’t be forgotten.

Former Mayor Matt Brown used the 2018 address to highlight momentum and job creation, underlining Diamond Aircraft’s plans to nearly double their workforce, The Rec Room’s opening at Masonville Place in the spring, and the The Factory and Powerhouse Brewing’s opening shortly afterwards.

The event will be attended by business leaders and politicians from all levels of government.