Crime
January 24, 2019 8:16 am

Verdict expected for newspaper duo accused of pushing misogyny, anti-Semitism

By Staff The Canadian Press

(Nov 15, 2017): The editor and publisher of Your Ward News have been charged with promotion of hatred against Jews and women.

A A

TORONTO – Two men responsible for a free newspaper in the Toronto area find out today if they’re guilty of peddling hate.

James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine pleaded not guilty to promoting hatred against women and Jews.

The prosecution argued that the paper, Your Ward News, is filled with “vile and degrading” articles and imagery.

READ MORE: Final government order issued barring Canada Post from delivering tabloid accused of promoting hate

Sears, the editor-in-chief, and St. Germaine, the publisher, maintained they are satirists.

Your Ward News has a circulation of about 300,000.

The federal government has barred Canada Post from distributing the publication.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
anti-Semitism
Canada Post
James Sears
Leroy St. Germaine
Misogyny
Publisher
satirists
Your Ward News

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.