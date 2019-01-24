Sports
January 24, 2019 1:22 am

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 23, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

PORTLAND, Ore. – Joachim Blichfeld scored twice in the third period and added an assist as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the Tri-City Americans 4-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Jaydon Dureau and Josh Paterson also scored for the Winterhawks (28-13-5).

Krystof Hrabik and Kyle Olson responded for the Americans (24-17-3).

Joel Hofer made 26 saves for Portland as Beck Warm turned away 42-of-46 shots for Tri-City.

The Winterhawks went 0 for 5 on the power play while the Americans were 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

