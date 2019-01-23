Manitoba Moose open road trip with OT loss but extend point streak to 8 games

Carter Camper scored with 1:23 left in overtime to give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 2-1 victory over the visiting Manitoba Moose on Wednesday.

Starting off a stretch of six straight games on the road, the Moose settled for a single point to extend their point streak to eight straight games.

Logan Shaw scored the only goal for Manitoba in the loss. His first-period marker was his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Seth Griffith and Sami Niku picked up the assists as each player extended their point streaks.

Griffith has at least one point in each of his last seven games. Niku had points in back-to-back games before being recalled by the Winnipeg Jets, and his assist in his first game back gives him a three-game point streak.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose newcomer takes long road to American Hockey League

Wade Megan tied the game for Grand Rapids midway through the second stanza. There was no scoring in the third period, and the Moose had several chances to end the game in the extra period as both Griffith and Cam Schilling had partial breakaways in the three-on-three overtime.

Camper’s 10th goal of the season sent the Moose down in defeat.

Eric Comrie stopped 34 of 36 shots as he made a seventh consecutive start in goal for the Moose.

Harri Sateri made 29 stops for the Griffins.

READ MORE: ‘Just a fresh mindset’ — Playoffs back in sight for suddenly surging Manitoba Moose

Moose forward Jansen Harkins sat out with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jimmy Oligny missed a third straight game after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix. C.J. Suess, Nic Kerdiles, Emile Poirier, Luke Green, Charles-David Beaudoin and Ryan White also missed the game with injuries.

The road trip continues on Friday for the Moose as they make a stop in Rockford to face the IceHogs.