Renowned bicycle bridge designer Adriaan Kok to visit Peterborough

An internationally renowned bicycle bridge designer will be visiting Peterborough next week to discuss his projects and passion for cycling.

Adriaan Kok, a longtime bridge designer with a focus on bicycle bridges and bicycle infrastructure, has gained international attention with the Hovenring circular bridge in Eindhoven, the fifth largest city in The Netherlands.

The Hovenring is a 70-metre high suspended, circular cycling bridge above a roundabout which opened in 2012.

Kok is currently on a North American tour discussing the project and the impact it has had on the city. He’ll also provide advice on what municipalities can do to become more bicycle-friendly and to improve mobility.

He will be making a public presentation in Peterborough on Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the McDonnel Street Activity Centre.

The event is being hosted by the Regional Tourism Organization 8 and Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development and the City of Peterborough.

Along with Kok’s presentation, the event will feature workshops by the Peterborough Bicycle Advisory Committee, Parks Canada and the city.

Kok is a project manager and designer with ipv Delft, a major Dutch engineering company.

To register for the free event, visit online.