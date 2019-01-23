Police seek to identify 3 suspects after daytime assault reported in Barrie

Police are seeking to identify three suspects in connection with an assault investigation in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Friday, Jan. 18 at around 2 p.m., a man returned to his home on Gregory Court.

Police say when the man parked his vehicle and exited the garage, he was assaulted by three unknown men.

Officers say the suspects fled down Gregory Court towards Carley Crescent to a gold, four-door 2001 Buick LeSabre.

READ MORE: Woman struck by vehicle in Newmarket, suffers life-threatening injuries: police

Police are now searching for a man, around five-feet-10-inches tall, with a thin build and scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a black hat, black jacket with a grey hood underneath, black pants, black shoes and gloves.

Officers have described the second suspect as a man, around five-feet-10 inches tall, with a thin build and no facial hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and gloves.

Police are searching for a third man, around five-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build and no facial hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, beige pants and black shoes.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

#BarriePolice is looking for the assistance of the public in identifying 3 male suspects who are wanted for a daytime assault. If you can identify them or the car they used, please see https://t.co/qGktZSpY1X for additional information. pic.twitter.com/qJorDuLm0m — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 23, 2019