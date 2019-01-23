Anti-corruption squad arrests former head of Montreal construction trade school

Quebec’s anti-corruption unit has arrested the former head of a construction trade school in Montreal as well as three others in connection with an alleged fraud scheme.

The unit, known by its French acronym UPAC, said Wednesday the four men allegedly committed fraud to the detriment of the school.

The school offers classes and certifications for trades such as carpentry, plumbing and masonry.

UPAC arrested Alain Prud’homme, who was director of the trade school until October 2017.

Also arrested were Enrico Di Paola, Mathieu Therien and Modesto Abella, all three of whom are described by investigators as service providers to the school École des métiers de la construction de Montréal.

Charges against Prud’homme include fraud over $5,000, fraud against the government, possession of property obtained through crime and breach of trust.

UPAC says the investigation was conducted in collaboration with the provincial Revenue Department.

Calls to the school board were not immediately returned.