Second round of wind, rain, snow set to hit New Brunswick Wednesday evening

As New Brunswick continues to recover from Sunday’s winter storm, another wave of wintry weather is set to hit the province this evening.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of New Brunswick on Wednesday, while select areas of the province have been placed under additional freezing or rainfall warnings.

The federal agency says that significant rain and mild temperatures are likely to arrive Thursday as a warm front brings strong winds to the region.

But first, New Brunswick will see snow spread across the province on Wednesday, before it turns to rain by Thursday morning.

A period of freezing rain is expected during the transition from snow to rain — especially over the province’s western and northern regions.

Bathurst is expected to be the hardest hit, with a period of freezing rain slated to begin Thursday morning. The federal agency says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous in the wake of the freezing rain.

The warm front will bring significant rainfall on Thursday, with the Saint John area forecast to receive between 30 to 40 mm.

As a result, the City of Saint John is warning that rain could cause sidewalks to become extremely slippery. Thursday garbage collection has been cancelled as the result of the impending storm.

“Motorists are advised to use caution when driving, avoid flooded areas and stay off the roads if possible,” the city said in a press release.

However, the highest amounts could exceed 50 mm, which could cause areas vulnerable to excess rain to undergo localized flooding.

With more than 6,000 catch basins in Saint John, the city says it is “impossible” for their crews to keep them clear under the current conditions.

The system will end by Friday, with weather returning to colder, drier conditions.