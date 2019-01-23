World
January 23, 2019 10:41 am

Phoenix police arrest suspect after woman in vegetative state gives birth

By National Online Journalist, International  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Phoenix police have just released the dramatic 911 call that launched the investigation into the woman living in a vegetative state at Hacienda Healthcare who became pregnant and gave birth.

Police in Phoenix, Ariz., have arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a long-term care facility, where a woman in a long-term vegetative state gave birth in December.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday that investigators arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Williams says Sutherland worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her.

The 29-year-old victim had been at the Hacienda HealthCare facility since a near-drowning in 1992. She gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29, surprising staff who did not know she was pregnant.

One physician was suspended and another resigned at the facility earlier this week.

