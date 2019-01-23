Early morning Waterloo Avenue house fire remains under investigation

The Guelph Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at 1 Waterloo Ave.

According to fire officials, several crews from four detachments responded to the residence around 4:19 Wednesday morning following reports of a bedroom fire at the home.

READ MORE: Substantial damage reported in Puslinch industrial fire

When fire officials arrived, they found blacked-out windows on the second floor of the residence and quickly took control of the blaze. The fire was extinguished shortly thereafter.

In a release, the fire department says that a bed mattress was removed from the residence and an overhaul was performed inside.

WATCH: Fire knocks out 2 of Toronto’s iconic Danforth stores

One occupant of the home was brought to Guelph General Hospital via ambulance due to minor injuries, while all other occupants have since been harboured in place. No firefighters suffered any injuries.

Fire Prevention has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire and estimate damage.