Morning commute hampered by freezing rain and slushy roads in London region

A combination of snow and freezing rain overnight means dicey conditions on roads in the London area.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County, advising that freezing rain will turn into straight rain mid-morning Wednesday.

“Expect a messy commute to work this morning,” said Rob Kuhn, one of the weather agency’s meteorologists. A snowfall that delivered up to 2 cm in some parts of the region, was followed by several hours of freezing rain overnight.

“The good news is icy conditions should be pretty well gone by mid-afternoon, thanks to the temperatures being well above freezing and then the rain falling in the area.”

In the wake of a warm front from a Colorado low tracking northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, temperatures will hit a high of 6 C around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., explained Kuhn. Strong southwesterly winds will gust near 70 kilometers an hour, and the rain will continue throughout the day, before coming to an end late afternoon or early evening.

“This January thaw will be brief. Colder air returns tonight, the temperature is going to slowly slide back to below freezing overnight with a low of -4 C by tomorrow morning, and 30 or 40-per cent chance of a few flurries,” said Kuhn.

Then there’ll be a return back to below-normal temperatures we experienced over the weekend and early this week, said Kuhn. Thursday’s high is -4 C, creeping into double-digit highs of -10 C on Friday and -11 C Saturday.