Roy Halladay, former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Halladay, who died in a plane crash on Nov. 7, 2017 at age 40, will be inducted into the national baseball shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y., this July.

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2010 season.

He retired in December 2013.

"Of the countless players that have worn the Blue Jays uniform, few have done so with the determination and elegance of Roy Halladay."