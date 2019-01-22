Sports
January 22, 2019 6:30 pm
Updated: January 22, 2019 6:34 pm

Roy Halladay, former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Toronto Blue Jays retired the No. 32 of the late Roy Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash in November of 2017. (March 29)

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Halladay, who died in a plane crash on Nov. 7, 2017 at age 40, will be inducted into the national baseball shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y., this July.

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2010 season.

He retired in December 2013.

