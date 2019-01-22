Health
January 22, 2019 2:34 pm
Updated: January 22, 2019 2:35 pm

Calgary lab assistant admits to snooping in health files, fined $3,500

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Alberta Health Services sign in front of a Calgary hospital.

File/Global News
A A

A lab assistant who admitted to snooping into the health records of almost one dozen Albertans has been fined $3,500.

Alaa Hammoud, who works for Calgary Laboratory Services, pleaded guilty earlier this month to inappropriately looking at health information.

READ MORE: AHS blamed for breach that saw thousands of patient files improperly accessed

Provincial officials say the breaches occurred between last July and September in Chestermere and Calgary and were discovered by Hammoud’s employer during a routine audit.

Alberta’s privacy commissioner was notified as were the 11 people whose health information was improperly viewed.

Four of the people filed complaints with the commissioner and an investigation led to charges being laid in August.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta health records privacy breach
Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services privacy breach
Alberta lab assistant fined
Alberta lab assistant health records
Calgary Laboratory Services
Privacy breach Alberta Health Services

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.