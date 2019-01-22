Barn destroyed by fire in Cayuga

Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a barn fire in Cayuga.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon on Highway 3 and the barn was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

The barn contained farming machinery and tools, but no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.

