SIU clears Halton Police in Oakville man’s death

The Special Investigations Unit has closed its investigation into the death of a man in Oakville.

READ MORE: SIU investigating after London police officer assaulted, suspect injured

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 21, 2018, Halton Regional Police officers attended a public school where a custodian was missing.

The SIU says blood could be seen inside the man’s truck and leading to the school portables, where the man was found lying on the floor, unconscious but breathing.

Police say the man suffered a cut to his neck and right wrist before being taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Director of the SIU, Tony Loparco, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges in relation to the man’s death.

READ MORE: SIU investigating sudden death in St. Catharines

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

SIU investigation determines criminal charges not warranted in relation to February 21, 2018 death of man in Oakville. https://t.co/o9yTQwGIRB — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 22, 2019