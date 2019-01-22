Edmonton’s new energy efficiency program could save you cash

Edmonton residents have an opportunity to save additional money on home energy.

The city has launched a new top-up program that allows homeowners to receive an additional 20 per cent in return on home energy evaluations and retrofits through the new Home Energy Plan.

READ MORE: Looking to improve your home and lower energy bills? Here are 5 areas to focus on

The program offers homeowners access to advice on energy efficiency and rebates on home retrofits.

“More than 1,250 Edmontonians have participated in the Change Homes for Climate programs so far,” said Robyn Webb, Energy Transition Unit senior environmental project manager. “With this new rebate program we hope even more Edmontonians will take advantage of these incentives to make their homes more energy efficient.”

Homeowners can receive $400 towards the cost of a Home Energy Evaluation. They can then apply for further rebates on a number of home upgrades, including insulation, windows and furnaces.

The city said the program helps Edmontonians reduce their home’s greenhouse emissions and makes energy use in homes more visible.

READ MORE: Edmonton becomes first Canadian city to lead ‘big’ energy program

The city has also launched a solar program that encourages homeowners to install solar systems on on their homes, and the city and Energy Efficiency Alberta cover about 40 per cent of the cost.