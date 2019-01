The city’s Executive Policy Committee has voted to install bus driver safety shields in Winnipeg Transit buses in the next year.

The money for the shields will come from the 2019 capital budget.

Motion at Executive Policy Committee on transit shields — proposing shields be installed within one year and money to come from the 2019 capital budget, not 18 months and funding from last year’s transit surplus as suggested earlier this month at IRPW. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) January 22, 2019

The motion was put forward by Coun. Matt Allard, and now goes to council next week for a full vote.

EPC just voted unanimously in favour of amending the transit shields plan to have money come from the 2019 capital budget and to see the shields installed within one year. Still needs approval from council. — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) January 22, 2019