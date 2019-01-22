SIU investigating fatal vehicle collision in Greater Sudbury area

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the death of a 29-year-old man in the Greater Sudbury area.

According to the SIU, on Jan. 15 just before midnight, an officer with the Greater Sudbury police observed an Audi in a restaurant parking lot on Municipal Road 80.

The SIU says when the vehicle left the parking lot, officers attempted to stop it.

A short time later, the SIU says the Audi was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Municipal Road 80, just south of Valleyview Road.

According to the SIU, both drivers were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Barrie cop charged with criminal negligence in connection with shooting: SIU

The SIU says on Saturday, the 29-year-old driver of the Audi succumbed to his injuries.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

According to the SIU, two investigators and one forensic investigator has been assigned to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.