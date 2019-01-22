Winnipeg EPC set to pass bike registration

Winnipeg cyclists will be closer to registering their new bikes if the city’s Executive Policy Committee passes a motion as expected Tuesday.

After consultation with the Winnipeg Police Service, retail stores, specialty shops and an online registry company, the goal is to implement bike registration at the time of purchase.

READ MORE: Winnipeg cyclists able to register bikes online and view city routes

Once the registry is in place, the Winnipeg Public Service will update the city’s Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks in April.

The city rolled out an online registry to prevent bike theft in spring 2018, but until now, registering your bike has been strictly voluntary.

If EPC passes the motion, it goes to city council next week for a final vote.

WATCH: Winnipeg launches bike-sharing program aimed at tourists, downtown workers