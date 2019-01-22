‘Bikini climber’ Gigi Wu dies in the cold after hiking accident in Taiwan mountains

Gigi Wu, a social media star known for scaling mountains has died after falling into a ravine in Taiwan.

The 36-year-old mountaineer, who often posted photos as the “Bikini Climber” on social media, was found dead in Taiwan’s Yushan National Park on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

Wu was seriously injured after she fell into a ravine during a solo hike, Taiwan News reports. She used a satellite phone to contact emergency services a, but poor weather prevented rescuers from deploying a helicopter to search for her until more than a day later.

READ MORE: Woman dies while attempting selfie at Michigan’s Pictured Rocks

Temperatures plunged below freezing overnight, and Wu was dead by the time rescuers reached her at noon on Monday.

Wu appeared to have died of hypothermia, Lin Cheng-yi, a captain with the Nantou County Fire Department, told Taiwan’s Liberty Times.

WATCH BELOW: Tourists fall to their deaths after reportedly taking selfie on Portuguese beach

Wu was an experienced hiker with thousands of followers on Facebook, where she routinely posted photos of herself wearing swimwear in natural settings. She would often change into these outfits after completing a climb in the appropriate gear, according to China Press.

Wu was in the middle of a 25-day solo hike through the mountains in Taiwan, the Chinese-language news site Apple Daily reported. She shared several photos of her multi-day trek on Facebook, along with packing lists and meal plans.

An earlier photo showed the tripod-mounted travel camera she used to capture many of her pictures.

READ MORE: Teen plummets to his death after trying to take selfie in Yosemite National Park

Wu slipped off a cliff and injured herself on Dec. 24, according to one post. She shared an image showing her scraped and bruised legs after the fall.

Mourners flooded her Facebook page with comments after her death. Users left more than 1,100 comments on a photo album of her travels.

Wu told local TV station FTV last year that she has scaled more than 100 peaks in four years.