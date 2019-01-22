Extreme cold warning for Ottawa extends into Tuesday, freezing rain possible Wednesday

Environment Canada has maintained an extreme cold warning for the city of Ottawa on Tuesday morning, saying the glacial wind chills near -35 C will improve later in the day.

Temperatures will “slowly rise” as the day goes on, with snow predicted for Tuesday night and lasting into Wednesday, the weather agency said.

Still, Environment Canada recommends residents continue to bundle up and watch for “cold-related symptoms,” including:

shortness of breath

chest pain

muscle pain and weakness

numbness

colour change in fingers and toes.

The national weather agency has predicted the middle of the week will bring “brief relief” from the extreme cold, but the milder temperatures and snowfall on Wednesday might morph into freezing rain later in the day.

“Snowfall amounts will range from five to 10 centimetres over the Ottawa and St. Lawrence Valley areas, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected further west towards Georgian Bay,” Environment Canada said.

Driving conditions are expected to be poor, the agency added.

Ottawa police also warned before 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning that roads throughout the national capital are “very slippery” and officers have responded to 25 collisions since 5 a.m.

“We’ve seen most collision being slip-outs, or sliding into each other,” the Ottawa Police Service tweeted. “Please give yourself some room, and take your time.”

School buses are running in Ottawa but several agencies around Ottawa cancelled service for the second day in a row.

