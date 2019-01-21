10 taken to hospital with minor injuries after TTC bus went off road at Line 3 station

Officials say 10 people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a Toronto Transit Commission bus went off the road at a Line 3 station.

A TTC spokesperson said emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after a 54 Lawrence East bus leaving Lawrence East station went off the road.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News 10 people were assessed and taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

READ MORE: Toronto transit bus has ‘extensive damage’ after hitting east-end station roof

The TTC said the bus, which had minor damage, required a tow truck to remove it from the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the collision.

Bus service at the station resumed before 6:30 p.m.

Collision: Lawrence East Station

-bus struck a fence/curb

-EMS/Police on scene

-injuries reported, 10 ppl transported to hospital, all with minor injuries#GO130483

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 21, 2019

54 Lawrence East. 954 Lawrence East Express: Regular service has resumed westbound at Lawrence East Station. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 21, 2019