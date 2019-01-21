3 Kitchener Rangers listed on NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings

A trio of Kitchener Rangers made the cut as the NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings for the 2019 NHL Draft were released on Monday.

Forwards Rickard Hugg and Jonathan Yantsis as well as defenceman Michael Vukojevic were all included on the North American skaters list.

Vukojevic checked in at No. 61 on the list while Hugg and Yantsis were No. 193 and No. 194, respectively.

In total, the Ontario Hockey League placed 44 skaters and six netminders on the list.

Thomas Harley of the Mississauga Steelheads checked in at No. 9 on the North American skaters list, immediately followed by Ryan Suzuki of the Barrie Colts.

Hunter Jones of the Peterborough Petes was the second-ranked netminder among North Americans. He is listed behind Spencer Knight of the U.S. Under-18 Team.

The top-ranked European netminder was Pyotr Kochetkov who plays for Ryazan in Russia.

Jack Hughes of the U.S. Under-18 Team and right winger Kaapo Kakko of Finland’s TPS were the top ranked players on the North American and European lists.