Nighttime podcast recap: The murder of Daniel Levesque – Part 1 – web of lies
In this two-part series of the Nighttime Podcast, Jordan Bonaparte and Kristi Lee of Canadian True Crime collaborate on the telling of this story that should make anyone with a respect for justice scream.
In part one, Lee will provide a narrative account of the twists and turns in this heartbreaking story.
In part two, Bonaparte will take the lead on the story and feature an in-depth discussion with Daniel Levesque’s mom, the inspiring Stacey Thur.
The story begins in August 2011, in Victoria, B.C. Twenty-year-old Levesque moved from small-town Revelstoke, B.C. to the comparatively big city of Victoria to pursue his dream of being a musician.
Tragically, Levesque would only get a handful of weeks to make things happen. His time in Victoria and the dreams that brought him there would be snuffed out by the manager of the convenience store where Daniel had taken a job.
That manager, Josh Bredo, befriended Levesque and wove an intricate web of lies that played off Levesque’s kindness, generosity, and his trusting nature.
The lies would finally catch up to them both when Levesque showed up at what he thought was Bredo’s condo, for what he expected to be an orientation for a new career as a legal secretary for Bredo’s mother’s law firm.
Instead, Levesque found betrayal.
There was no orientation, no job. There wasn’t even a law firm.
There was just the manager of the 7-Eleven, a man Levesque thought to be a friend… but he couldn’t have been more wrong.
