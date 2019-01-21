Mike’s Monday Outlook: A brief break from the cold

After a freezing cold weekend, it will be nice to have some milder days.

Winnipeg’s weekend temperatures looked like this

Friday: from -30.2 C to -25.7 C

Saturday: from -31.9 C to -25.0 C

Sunday: from -33.2 C to -22.2 C

Three straight days below -30 C with the two before this coming quite close.

Monday to Wednesday will generally see low pressure over Manitoba. There is snow to the north and south of the Winnipeg with the chance of a few flakes falling in the city Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, another low pressure system will head for southern Manitoba and is really the best chance for any snow to accumulate around the city. That said, snow accumulations may be around 1 cm.

Behind it, though, is another cold air mass that will help temperatures fall back, close to what we experienced over the weekend.

The question will be how long it lasts. Thursday and Friday look like they’ll be quite cold. Possibly Saturday too. Sunday though is likely the be the quickest we could get out of this next frozen funk.