Penticton RCMP renew call for help in old missing person case
RCMP are asking for new leads in an old case involving a missing Penticton man.
On Aug. 3, 2016, Danny Ross left his Abbott Street home just before 10 a.m. for an appointment with Penticton’s probation office.
He never arrived and was reported missing six days later.
Ross was 32 years old at the time of his disappearance. He is described as six feet one inch tall and approximately 190 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts and white running shoes.
Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.Follow @Jules_Knox
