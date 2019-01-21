Doctors offering free eye exams to NFL refs to prevent another ‘atrocity’ after Saints’ controversial loss

Some U.S. eye doctors are offering NFL referees free examinations in order to prevent another “atrocity” after a blown call during Sunday’s game, when the Los Angeles Rams won a stunning upset over the New Orleans Saints, earning the team a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Rams clinched a trip to the Super Bowl after a 57-yard field goal in overtime for a 26-23 victory in the NFC championship game, an outcome that might not have been possible without an egregious mistake by the officials in the closing minutes of regulation.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints’ Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5-yeard-line, resulting in no penalty call from the referees.

The controversial loss prompted some optometrists to throw shade at the officiators, telling them to get their eyes checked.

“After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight,” Louisiana Family Eyecare offered on Facebook. “We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”



Ouch.

An eye doctor in Texas also chimed in, offering free exams.

“In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need,” Crystal Vision Center said. “You know who you are.”

Saints’ coach Sean Payton blasted the no-call after the game.

“Not only was it interference, it was helmet to helmet,” the coach said. “I don’t know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference.”

