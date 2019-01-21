Environment
January 21, 2019 10:12 am

Calgary committee to look at study that examines privatization of some waste collection

By and Global News

A report that examines the pros and cons of privatizing some waste pickup will go before a city committee this week.

A A

A study that examines whether the City of Calgary should privatize some waste collection will go before a committee Wednesday.

The study’s authors say the city could save money by privatizing a third of its black, blue and green cart collections.

While there will be savings of between $425,000 to $1.2 million (or about $1.30 to $3.90 per household, per year), it does come at a price, the report said.

READ MORE: Different-sized black garbage carts could be coming to Calgary

Privatization could lead to safety and customer service problems, and it could be hard to find reliable workers, the report said.

The city pays its employees better, has better benefits and could attract better-qualified drivers, it stated.

A 10-hour work day and alternative fuel study will also be looked at by the city in 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
calgary committee
calgary garbage
Calgary recycling
calgary recycling collection
calgary waste collection
calgary waste collection privitization
garbage pickup calgary
recycling pickup calgary

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.