Extreme cold weather in Toronto forces school bus cancellations, transportation delays

Toronto remains under an extreme cold weather alert as bone-chilling temperatures persist on Monday.

An extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada also remains in effect with the windchill hovering around -30 C.

The daytime high will reach -12 C with the evening low dropping to -20 C.

The cold weather forced many schools boards in the city to cancel school bus operation. The Toronto District School Board, York Regional School Board and Durham District School Board had their school-bus service cancelled, but schools remained open.

Meanwhile, the city’s public transportation system issued an advisory for commuters using Line 1 and Line 2 of the subway system due to equipment issues.

The 501 Queen and 506 Carlton streetcar service is also experiencing delays and is being supplemented by buses to help move passengers along.

GO Transit trains on the Lakeshore East and West lines, as well as the Kitchener line, also experienced weather-related delays on Monday morning.

Those venturing outdoors are reminded to wear appropriate clothing and to be on the lookout for frostbite.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

There is some brief relief in sight as a milder air mass will begin to move in Tuesday. The expected high will be a balmy -4 C. On Wednesday, the temperature will rise above the freezing mark with a high of 3 C.

