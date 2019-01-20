City of Winnipeg institutes overnight parking ban Sunday for snow clearing

The City of Winnipeg has instituted a parking ban of some major routes tonight to make way for snow clearing.

The ban starts at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and goes all night until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

The city’s website says the snow hauling operation is meant to improve snow storage capacity.

The affected streets are:

Archibald Street from Nairn to Elizabeth

St Mary’s Road from Marion to Dunkirk

Notre Dame Avenue from Portage to Isabel

Balmoral Street from Notre Dame to Ellice

South Osborne Street from Hay to Jubilee

Stradbrook and River avenues around Osborne Village

Jubilee Avenue Westbound from Pembina to Cockburn

The city says that signs are posted on all temporary snow routes. All vehicles parked on these streets during the parking ban will be ticketed and towed.

