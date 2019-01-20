A Go-Fund-Me page honours Peter Watts in an effort assist Next Generation Braodcasters

In an effort to honour long-time broadcaster Peter Watts a Go-Fund-Me page has been established to assist the next generation of up and coming broadcasters.

Peter Watts died peacefully in his sleep early Friday, January 19, 2019. The Go-Fund-Me page has a current goal of raising $10,000.00.

In addition to the Go-Fund-Me page a celebration of life will be held for the twenty year host of the Alberta Morning News at the Deerfoot South McINNIS & HOLLOWAY on Tuesday, January 29 at 2:00PM. A reception will follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. While another celebration of life will be held in Kingston, ON at a later date.

If you would like to donate to help create a scholarship for High School students wishing to enter Post secondary school to pursue a Career in Media, please click https://www.mhfh.com/watts-peter/?fbclid=IwAR0xczm9N_vlIWayMxiuLPVvas6PWpHRWtI_sQIzIvKWH1Z38GZ8_Mczpnw.

In the words of Peter Watts, “that’s everything for now…go out there and make it a safe and happy day.”