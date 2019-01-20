Police say man died after suffering medical episode, crashing pickup truck in Oakville
OAKVILLE, Ont. – Police say a man is dead after he a suffered a medical episode and drove his pickup truck off a road in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say when officers arrived at the scene the 64-year-old man from Milton, Ont., was taken to hospital.
They say he was later pronounced dead.
Police say no one else was injured in the crash.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
