Trump plays ‘Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition’ in ‘SNL”s latest cold open

Saturday Night Live returned after a small break to tackle the government shutdown in a game of “Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition.”

A characterization of Steve Harvey hosted the show, with U.S. President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, having a bevvy of briefcases to choose from to find a deal to end the government shutdown.

“You told American people you want to make a deal, so we made this in the only format you can understand,” Harvey explained. “A TV show with women holding briefcases.”

“Five,” Trump responded. “You want to pick briefcase five?” Harvey asked. “No, a lot of these women are fives,” Trump said.

Trump actually picks briefcase #3 as his first choice, which is being held by a characterized version of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who says she’s feeling “normal, not drunk on power or anything.”

Inside Pelosi’s case it says “$1 billion + say Nancy is my mommy.”

Trump decides to decline the case since “it’s not the five billion I need because it is the first random number I said.”

Trump and Pelosi bicker, to which Harvey comments, “It’s like watching two grandparents fight over the thermostat.”

Next, Trump picks “that older woman at case 4,” which actually happens to be a characterization of Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who offers Trump $15 and a pastrami on rye. Trump naturally rejects it.

After going through cases held by characterizations of Mitch McConnell, Maxime Waters, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Cory Booker, Cardi B and Steve King (whose case just says Whites), Trump lands on a Clemson Tigers football player, who actually is holding a crave case from White Castle, not a briefcase.

He opens the crave case to reveal “Hamberders,” which is enough for Trump to make a deal to end the shutdown.