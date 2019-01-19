Junior hockey: Vees clip Spruce Kings, Chiefs roast Heat

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 2, Everett 0

At Everett, James Porter was unbeatable between the pipes, turning away all 40 shots he faced, as the Rockets blanked the Silvertips on Friday night.

Michael Farren, with his second goal of the season, and Mark Liwiski, with his third, scored for Kelowna (18-22-3-1, 40 pts.). Farren made it 1-0 at 3:07 of the second, with Liwiski making it 2-0 seven minutes later at 10:56.

READ MORE: Best junior hockey team in nation barnstorming across B.C.

Dustin Wolf turned aside 18 of 20 shots for Everett (33-10-1-1, 68 pts.).

Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play. The attendance was 5,383.

Your first star of the night is James Porter, he made 40 saves to pick up his first shutout of the season!

⭐️⭐️⭐️ Connor Dewar

⭐️⭐️ Michael Farren (@27Farren) GWG 🚨

⭐️ James Porter 🚫🚨 pic.twitter.com/IKBo5YHBn3 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 19, 2019

Prince Albert 4, Kamloops 1

In other WHL action from Friday, the Raiders are 2-for-2 on their six-game road swing through B.C. after downing the Blazers.

Brett Leason, with his 31st goal of the season, Dante Hannoun, with his 21st goal, Ozzy Wiesblatt, and Justin Nachbaur scored for league-leading Prince Albert (39-5-0-1, 79 pts.).

Jackson Caller replied for Kamloops (15-24-2-1, 33 pts.), which trailed 2-1 after the first period.

The Raiders earned their fourth-straight win on Friday night in Kamloops. 📲Get the recap on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/fsHCCU8E44 📸Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/H28nXHgOjC — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) January 19, 2019

Leason scored just 28 seconds into the first period, with Wiesblatt making it 2-1 at 14:53. In the third, Hannoun, formerly of the Victoria Royals, scored one minute into the frame, with Nachbaur rounding out the scoring at 15:40.

Boston Bilous stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Raiders, with Dylan Garand stopping 22 of 26 shots for the Blazers.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders, the WHL’s best team, bolster roster for playoff run

Prince Albert was 0-for-2 on the power play while Kamloops was 0-for-4. The attendance was 3,712.

In WHL action for Saturday, January 19th, Kelowna will host Prince Albert. Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets take on the top-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League tonight! Make sure you're in your seats before game time to see the Josh Gorges (@jgorges26) ceremony!

📍 Prospera Place

🆚 Prince Albert Raiders

📝 https://t.co/56KbkhOXHw

🎟 https://t.co/YBDJF7lbhh pic.twitter.com/j61aooT9YS — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 19, 2019

This will be the only meeting of the season between Prince Albert and Kelowna. For the Rockets, it will also be the last time they face a team from the Eastern Conference. After Saturday, the schedule will be filled with Western Conference opponents.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 3, Prince George 2

At Penticton, Luke Loheit scored the only goal in the shootout as the Vees edged the Spruce Kings on Friday night.

Jack Lagerstrom and Ty Pochipinski, with first-period goals, scored in regulation for Penticton (29-12-1-2). The Vees led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Patrick Cozzi, at 19:59 of the second, and Chong Min Lee, at 3:27 of the third, scored in regulation for Prince George (26-11-1-5).

Nick Poisson is turned aside by @jack_lafontaine and the Vees win their 5th straight game! — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) January 19, 2019

In the shootout, Vees goalie Jack LaFontaine stoned all three shooters he faced: Ben Poisson, Ben Brar and Nicholas Poisson. For the Vees, Massimo Rizzo was stopped, Loheit scored and Eric Linell was stopped.

LaFontained finished with 35 saves on 37 shots, while Logan Neaton stopped 28 of 30 shots for Prince George.

The Vees were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Spruce Kings were 0-for-5. The attendance was 3,256.

Vernon 1, West Kelowna 0

At West Kelowna, Elan Bar lev wise scored the game’s only goal as the Vipers blanked the Warriors.

The game’s single goal came at 17:42 of the first, with Tyler Ho and Ben Helgeson earning assists. Aidan Porter stopped all 30 shots he faced for Vernon (18-16-7-3). Connor Hopkins turned aside 33 of 34 shots for West Kelowna (24-20-0-1).

The Vipers were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Warriors were 0-for-2.

Alberni Valley 6, Salmon Arm 3

At Port Alberni, the Bulldogs iced a close game by scoring three times in the third to defeat the Silverbacks.

Keaton Mastrodonato, with two goals, Mitch Deelstra, Ryan Miotto, Evan Googins and Stephen Castagna scored for Alberni Valley (15-26-3-0), which led 1-0 and 3-2 at the period breaks.

Lots of chances last night! Check out the highlights from our game against Alberni Valley! VIDEO: https://t.co/Hdh1Esqthh pic.twitter.com/dnG2yuOXvS — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) January 19, 2019

Matthew Verboon, John Little and Hudson Schandor replied for West Kelowna (24-20-0-1). Ethan Langenegger stopped 28 of 33 shots for the Silverbacks, while John Hawthorne stopped 34 of 37 shots for the Bulldogs.

Salmon Arm was 1-for-3 on the power play while Alberni Valley was 0-for-4. The attendance was 880.

In BCHL action for Saturday, January 19th, Prince George visits Vernon and Salmon Arm is in Nanaimo (22-21-0-0).

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 11, Chase 4

At Kelowna, Brody Dale scored four times and the league-leading Chiefs returned to their winning ways by stomping the Heat.

Marshall Porteous, with two goals, Kayson Gallant, Myles Mattila, Ryan Stack, Tyler Love and Juanre Naude also scored for Kelowna (32-2-1-0-2), which led 4-1 and 7-4 at the breaks. In their last outing, Friday, Jan. 11th, the Chiefs lost 4-3 to Summerland, just their second regulation-time loss of the season.

This guy. With his 21st victory last night, our own @BraedenMitchel2 set a NEW single-season franchise record for wins by a goaltender! Congratulations Braeden! 📸 – @dcr8tive pic.twitter.com/VQsHv5NxLQ — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) January 19, 2019

Breckin Erichuk, with two goals, Evan Hughes and Evan Vinterlik scored for Chase (10-25-2-0-2).

Dylan Barton started in goal for Chase, making 26 saves on 34 shots, before getting replaced by Geoff Drought, who was 9-for-12 in relief. Braeden Mitchell started for Kelowna, stopping 11 of 14 shots, before Shane Zilka replaced him halfway through the game, going 9-for-10 in relief.

The Heat were 1-for-6 on the power play while the Chiefs were 4-for-9. The attendance at Rutland Arena was 391.

Kamloops 3, Summerland 2

At Kamloops, James Lalikeas scored what stood up as the game-winning goal late in the second period as the Storm downed the Steam.

Brett Mero and Therann Kincross also scored for Kamloops (15-18-0-1-2), which led 1-0 after the first period. Ryan Allen and Lane French replied for Summerland (20-14-2-0-2).

Eric Scherger stopped 33 of 36 shots for Summerland while Ethan Paulin-Hatch stopped 30 of 32 shots for Kamloops. Summerland was 2-for-8 on the power play while Kamloops was 1-for-5. The attendance was not available.

Revelstoke 4, 100 Mile House 1

At Revelstoke, the Grizzlies padded a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in the third en route to a three-goal win over the visiting Wranglers.

Jaden Hay, with two goals, Ryan Bedard and Raymond Speerbrecker scored for Revelstoke (31-5-0-0-0), which led 1-0 and 2-0 at the breaks. Harley Bootsma, who rounded out the scoring with just 1:32 left in the game to spoil the shutout bid, replied for 100 Mile House (19-14-1-0-3).

Catch these guys tonight in the Forum! Exciting junior hockey action! pic.twitter.com/tu2kkiqyJT — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) January 19, 2019

In league standings, Kelowna has the best record and most points at 67. Right behind the Chiefs, though, are the Grizzlies with 62 points, and Revelstoke has a game in hand.

Jakob Gullmes stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Wranglers, with Liam McGarva turning aside 25 of 26 shots for the Grizzlies. 100 Mile House was 0-for-9 on the power play while Revelstoke was 2-for-5. The attendance was not available.

Princeton 9, North Okanagan 1

At Princeton, Achille Casali notched a hat trick as the Posse stampeded over the Knights.

Ethan Schmor and Trevor Gulenchyn, with two goals apiece, plus Justin Fodchuk and Aubrey Macleod also scored for Princeton (12-23-1-0-2), which led 2-0 and 6-1 at the breaks. Vineet Kaila had the lone goal for North Okanagan (13-23-0-1-0).

Jaysen MacLean stopped 30 of 31 shots for Princeton. North Okanagan’s goaltending stats were not available. The Knights were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Posse were 0-for-2. The attendance was 125.

Nelson 5, Grand Forks 2

At Grand Forks, Reid Wilson had a goal and two assists as the Leafs beat the Border Bruins.

Emery Neilson, Shawn Grobowsky, Keenan Crossman and Mitchell Lavoie also scored for Nelson (27-9-1-1-0), which led 1-0 and 3-1 at the breaks. Evan Gorman and Zane Avery replied for Grand Forks (15-20-1-0-2).

The Boys are shaking off last nights game and are back on the ice tonight against the @RiderNewsKIJHL! Let’s Go Bruins 💛🖤 Puck drops at 7. @KIJHL @CycloneTC2019 pic.twitter.com/pB4rFIcc1N — Border Bruins (@BorderBruins) January 19, 2019

Hunter Young stopped 35 of 37 shots for Nelson, with Ross King having a much busier night in net for Grand Forks, turning aside 53 of 58 shots. The Leafs were 2-for-7 on the power play, with the Border Bruins going 1-for-9. The attendance was not available.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, January 19th, Grand Forks hosts Fernie (21-12-3-0-3), 100 Mile House is in Revelstoke again, Sicamous (12-17-3-0-4) visits Chase, Kelowna travels to Princeton, Summerland hosts North Okanagan and Kamloops is in Osoyoos (13-21-2-0-1).

🚨GAME DAY!!!🚨 After an important win against the North Okanagan Knights Junior Hockey Club last night, the Posse take on the Kelowna Chiefs Junior Hockey Club tonight at 7pm! 50/50 draw, lucky… https://t.co/IZiJ9siAuG — Princeton Posse (@KIJHLPosse) January 19, 2019